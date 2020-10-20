Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, AND 6 TO 12 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS AND OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. * WHERE...EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN, FERGUS AND CASCADE. * WHEN...FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN

...PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING OVER PORTIONS OF NORTH-CENTRAL MONTANA... PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED OVER POTIONS OF NORTH-CENTRAL MONTANA TONIGHT. VISIBILITY CAN BE REDUCED DOWN TO A QUARTER MILE AT TIMES AND ROADWAYS MAY DEVELOP SLIPPERY SPOTS, ESPECIALLY BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. USE CAUTION IF TRAVELING AREA ROADWAYS, INCLUDING INTERSTATE 15 FROM GREAT FALLS TO THE CANADIAN BORDER AND US HIGHWAY 2 FROM CUT BANK TO CHESTER.