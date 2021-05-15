GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A proposal has been announced to reconstruct 9th St. NW from Central Ave. to NW Bypass.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) says the purpose of the proposed project is to improve the deteriorating roadway pavement, upgrade the existing storm drain system and provide ADA-compliant sidewalk and curb ramps.

At this time the project, referred to as the 9th Street NW/Watson Coulee Road project, is in the preliminary design phase, and affected residents can expect to be contacted by MDT staff and members of the project team during this phase.

Construction is tentatively planned for 2026 depending on the completion of design and availability of funds.

Before the project begins, however, the MDT is taking public comment on the proposed project.

People can submit comments online on the MDT website here, or in writing to the Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9810000.

The public is also encouraged to contact t Great Falls District Administrator Jim Wingerter at (406) 454-5897 or Consultant Design Engineer J.R. Taylor at (406) 444 7636 with questions or comments.

If you are interested in receiving project updates, you are asked to provide your name, email and mailing address to Nik Griffith with Strategies 360 at nikg@strategies360.com.