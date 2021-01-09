AUGUSTA - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is proposing a project to rebuild about nine miles of Hwy 287 north of Augusta.
Proposed work includes widening Hwy 287 to a 28-foot top width with 12-ft lanes and 2-foot shoulders, providing more passing sight distance, improving the roadway alignment, grading wider ditches, adding shoulder and centerline rumble strips, constructing new snow fences and updating signs and pavement markings.
According to the MDT, the project would begin at the Pishkun Canal Bridge, at reference post 47, and go northeast for 9 miles ending at reference post 56.
The purpose of the project is to extend the life of the roadway and reduce the potential occurrence and severity of crashes MDT says.
At this time, construction is planned beyond 2027 depending on completion of design and availability of funds.
New right-of-way and relocation of utilities will be required and MDT staff will contact all affected landowners prior to doing survey work on their land.
Staff will again contact landowners before construction regarding property acquisition and temporary construction permits.
Public comments are being taken on the proposed project and can be submitted on the Montana Department of Transportation’s website here, or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9722000.
If you have any questions, you can contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer James Combs at (406) 788-2773 or Project Design Engineer RJ Snyder at (406) 444‑6229.