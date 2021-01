Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Teton, Eastern Pondera, Toole, Liberty, Cascade, Chouteau and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor NOAA Weather Radio for the latest information, forecasts, and warnings. Secure loose objects. Use caution if you must drive. &&