Weather Alert

...SNOW SHOWERS TO MOVE OVER PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND CENTRAL MONTANA THIS EVENING... ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE SOUTHEAST OUT OF CANADA AND OVER THE PLAINS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND CENTRAL MONTANA, MAINLY EAST OF INTERSTATE 15 THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING. THESE SHOWERS WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN ONE MILE AT TIMES AND PRODUCE WIND GUSTS OF UP TO 30 MPH. ONE HALF INCH OR LESS OF ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED FROM EACH OF THESE SHOWERS. ANY ACCUMULATION ON BARE ROADS SHOULD MELT QUICKLY WHEN THE CLOUDS MOVE OUT AND THE SUN SHINES ON THEM. SIMILAR CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY ON THE NORTH FACING SLOPES OF THE LITTLE AND BIG BELT MOUNTAINS IN SOUTHERN CASCADE COUNTY. THESE SHOWERS SHOULD MOSTLY START TO DIMINISH AFTER 730 PM OR SO, AS THE SUN SETS. HOWEVER, WET ROADS WILL LIKELY BECOME ICY ONCE AGAIN AFTER SUNSET.