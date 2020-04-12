GREAT FALLS - With many driving by the city’s south side over the years, roads in the area have had their fair share of wear and tear. However, pending any pandemic-related delays, maintenance teams are gearing up for fresh repairs in the coming days.
Once the snow melts and the winter weather goes away, crews plan on breathing new life into well-worn roads in and around the Electric City. Starting April 20, construction workers will take to the streets, putting new pavement on roadways from 13th Street South by Fields Road, through 55th Avenue South and along Lower River Road before ending near Overlook Drive.
With chips, cracks and a few holes in the foundation, according to the Montana Department of Transportation, pavement preservation - or in this case, putting an overlay of fresh asphalt - will lengthen the roads’ lifespan, keeping traffic on the move, while saving the state millions of dollars in repair funds long term.
As crews work during the weekday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm, you can expect up to 15 minute delays with one lane travel heading into the summer season.
If everything goes according to plan, depending on the weather crews should have the roads ready and fully reopened by August. To keep up to date the the project’s progress, you can reach out to MDT for the following options:
Contact Takami Clark with Big Sky Relations via email to subscribe for online updates.
Text “PAVEGF” to 41411 to subscribe over the phone.
Calling the Project Hotline at 406-207-4484 during regular business hours.