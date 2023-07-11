CONRAD, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is looking for your comments and ideas on a proposal to replace a bridge just east of Conrad, MT.
The project is near the intersection of Sollid Road and Preputin Road.
The plans including replacing the bridge and performing some general road work.
Construction is tentatively planned for 2026 depending on completion of design and availability of funds.
MDT staff will contact all affected landowners prior to doing survey work on their land and they will contact landowners again prior to construction regarding property acquisition and temporary construction permits.
MDT welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project.
Comments may be submitted online at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office, PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359.
Please note that comments are for project UPN 9683000.
The public is encouraged to contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer James Combs at 406-788-2773 or Project Design Engineer Andy Cullison at 406-444-9221 with questions or comments about the project.
