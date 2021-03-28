MDT Travel Info camera

Roadway Elev 4419

03/28/21 12:54 PM

 MDT Travel Info camera

BROWNING, Mont. - Anyone driving near Browning on US-89 is urged to drive with caution due to high winds.

Multiple semi-trucks are reported to be blown over on US-87 seven miles south of Browning from mile markers 105 to 105.5.

The Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info map is reporting wind speeds of 58 miles per hour with gusts up to 80 miles per hour.

In addition, smoke can be seen off of US-89.

 

 

