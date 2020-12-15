The Montana Department of Transportation started a roadwork project on US Highway 87 north of Great Falls.
Schellinger Construction started in September with placing foundation soil at the north end of the project between Black Horse Lake road and Dent Bridge Road.
"They're moving some pre-load embankment material along the side of the existing road in order to start building embankment and a foundation to build next year's part of the project on," said Rich Hibl, district construction engineer in Great Falls for MDT.
While this doesn't seem like much – the mounds of soil will be left to settle until spring, creating a stable base for the new road.
"It's important because when you get settlement in a roadway, that's when you get your dips and your bumps. And if we can force that settlement to happen earlier, we can make a smooth road out of it next year," said Hibl.
Which means you might be experiencing some delay's in your commute for the rest of this week - but more delays in the spring.
"There were occasional delays on project depending what phase they were on. They were hauling materials from the north end of the job almost all the way to the south end, which did result in some delays at time. Although traffic was able to get through the project at all times. That was it for this year, next year it'll kind of be more of the same as they're working," said Hibl.
MDT wants to remind drivers to be aware of workers and equipment on the sides of the roadway.
In spring, the road will under-go full road construction.
"This is a project that came about in order to address increase traffic and make the road more efficient and safer for those increased numbers of travelers," said Hibl.
If you have any questions or concerns, you can reach out to them at the project hotline number at 406-207-4484.