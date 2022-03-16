GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Women in the military play a vital role in protecting our country.
Right now, The Montana Air National Guard has the most female chief master sergeants, which is the highest enlisted rank, in their history.
And whether it's spending time in the hanger or managing stuff behind a desk, these women are determined to encourage airmen, saying they can do whatever they set their minds to.
"I love going out there and talking to the airmen and being with the airmen and it's awesome to watch what they can do. They are so smart. They have such potential and that's just the favorite part of doing it, giving them the resources that they can do to be the best that they can be," said CMSgt Teresa Parker, mission support group superintendent chief.
While typically you might find more women in administration or medical, they are now involved in so much more.
"We have load masters, we have pilots, we have mechanics, anything and everything. We have firefighters that are female, we have EOD's that are female," said CMSgt Amber Westie, command chief of the 120Th Airlift wing.
Command chief Westie is the second ever female command chief at MANG and she joined in 1990.
Saying the very first drill she ever did she was activated for desert storm.
"The first female in our position actually, I was still in high school, I was still learning and didn't know my job and she took me in and said, okay this is what we're going to do and she started training me and gave me confidence at that young age of 17, still in high school, that I could do anything I needed to do," said command chief Westie.
Seeing women in leadership is encouraging as people typically see the military as a male dominated field.
"When I first came in in the 70's, I don't think I've ever seen a female command chief or a female chief. I was active duty at the time, but you'd walk around the base and it was all male dominate," said retired command chief, Jayne Hewett.
And while these women are making history, they tell me to them they are just doing their job.
"Other females actually came up to me and told me how proud they were that I was up here as a female and there was a traditional airmen. I was quite honored and when I heard that I was very humbled and touched. But I never thought of myself of being a female working up here, I was just a chief doing my job," said Hewett.
One of the women we spoke with says this is exactly where she wants to be.
"People would always ask me, are you going to be an officer? I would say no, my goal is to be a chief. Outside of becoming a chief, some of the biggest things I've seen just within the last 5-6 years, is as simple as a uniform being for a female," said CMSgt Kimberly Gronning, chief of maintenance operation flight and the maintenance group at MANG.
With over 20 years of service, she's seen a lot of changes and is happy to be apart of the women's initiative team at MANG.
"They take into consideration initiatives in the changes in the female hair, the female uniform, breast feeding, those type of things that have been overlooked not necessarily on purpose. But from a male dominated perspective, it's hard to think of those things that aren't necessarily important to you at the time," said CMSgt Gronning.
From the start of the day to the end of the day the women in leadership roles at MANG will make sure their people have whatever they need to succeed and set an example for young girls who may want to follow in their footsteps.
"Having people that you see as role models at a very young age is very important. We work young 17, 18, to 24-year-olds. And them seeing everyone can do what they want to do is critical to growing the next and more advanced military that we have. Cause we all think differently, we have different backgrounds, and bringing that all together and those different mindsets will make us a stronger nation," said command chief Westie.
