Hello Kitty Cafe Truck stopping at River Park Square this weekend

SPOKANE, WASH- Happening in downtown Spokane a world-famous truck came to town, the Hello Kitty Café Truck stopped traffic and even attracted visitors from Montana.

The truck itself has been driving across America serving up Hello Kitty treats, the driver of the truck said before they even opened in San Antonio, Texas they had a two-hour-long line.

But that’s nothing compared to how long Monica Hatcher of Great Falls waited.

“Like I said I left at 12,” Hatcher said, “[I] stayed with my friend, and then I woke up this morning [Saturday] at 5:30.”

Hatcher laughed and explained that she just recently was transferred from a base in New Jersey to Great Falls and is making the most of her four deployments in Montana.

She felt the drive over to Spokane would be a good chance to see her new “neighborhood.” But she is also a huge Hello Kitty fan, she recently drove from Great Falls to Helena to purchase a Hello Kitty themed bike!

“I’m a crazy person, but I had to be first,” Hatcher said, “I’m a kid in a candy store, it’s a pink truck, I love pink…. I mean, of course, I was totally worth the drive from Great Falls.”

The bus sells limited edition treats and merchandise.

