LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Members of a Lewistown family were sentenced for their roles in a meth trafficking scheme.
According to the Department of Justice, in court documents filed in the case, the government claimed that in May of 2019, the Lewistown Police Department learned that 54-year-old Kathleen Elizabeth Francis was getting packages of meth in the mail from the Bakersfield area in California.
An investigation found Francis received delivery on two to three packages a month.
Officers obtained a federal search warrant for a suspect package that arrived for Francis in September 2019 at the Lewistown Post Office.
The package was found to contain about 15 grams of meth, and after the package was delivered, officers executed a search warrant of Francis’ house and arrested her.
While officers were at the home, Francis’ daughter, 36-year-old Amber Rachelle Carr arrived and was detained.
Carr reportedly admitted she had drugs sent to her mother’s house and said the meth was shipped by her grandmother from California, 73-year-old Shirley Ann Adcock.
Francis admitted to using meth and that she allowed meth to be shipped to her home in exchange for Carr giving her meth to use.
Adcock admitted to mailing the intercepted package, to mailing packages of meth to Francis on two or three prior occasions and to receiving money orders or money transfers for payment of the drugs.
Francis and Adcock pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth, and Carr pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth.
Kathleen Elizabeth Francis was sentenced to 42 months in prison and four years of supervised release.
Amber Rachelle Carr was sentenced to 20 months in prison and four years of supervised release.
Shirley Ann Adcock was sentenced to eight months in prison and three years of supervised release.