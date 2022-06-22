GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are looking for information on vandalism at Memorial Park in Great Falls.
The park was vandalized sometime before 6:00 am on Monday, June 20 when employees with Great Falls Park and Recreation saw it.
If you noticed the graffiti before Monday morning, have cameras recording facing the park, saw any suspicious activity, saw the crime happening, heard about the crime or have any other information that could help, you are asked to call 406-799-9342 or leave a private message on the Great Falls Police Department Facebook here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.