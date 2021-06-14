GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A memorial service for Great Falls Public Schools Board Chairman Jan Cahill is planned for Thursday, June 17 at 2 p.m. in the Great Falls High School Davidson Auditorium.

According to a Facebook post from GFPS, Benefis Health Care System's Chaplin Richard Brennan will preside over the service.

The GFPS Foundation is setting up a memorial scholarship donation fund on behalf of Cahill.

After the service, there will be a reception.

The community is invited to honor Cahill's life at the service.