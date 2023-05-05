GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several young trees within parks in Great Falls were recently vandalized, with a number being memorial trees.
Great Falls Park and Recreation says the forestry department has had to remove 23 young trees and repair over 20 due to vandalism in recent years.
Memorial trees can cost from $500 to $800 for a donor to replace, and when one is removed, the department tries to contact the donor and inform them. In some cases, current contact information is unavailable and staff cannot reach the affected families.
"We understand the emotional impact on the family is tremendous when a memorial tree has to be removed due to vandalism," stated Park & Recreation Director Steve Herrig. "Overall, it is crucial to address vandalism in the parks to ensure that they remain safe and beautiful public spaces for everyone to enjoy."
Other vandalism has been reported in the form of damage to restrooms, playgrounds and graffiti.
Vandalism in parks is the heaviest in the springtime and the City is asking the community to report any suspicious activities or vandalism in parks by calling the Park and Recreation Office at (406) 771-1256 during business hours.
For after-hour reports, leave a message, and the issue will be addressed the following business day.
For urgent after-hour concerns, contact the Great Falls Police Department at (406) 455-8599.
