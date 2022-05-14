GREAT FALLS, Mont. - May is mental health awareness month and NAMI Great Falls (national alliance on mental illness) is holding a walk to help raise awareness.
The walk is from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. in Great Falls and will start behind the Mitchell Pool (Electric City Water Park) and will go to the federal court house.
Most people have experienced or know someone who has experience with a mental illness.
"Montana, the nation, and even Great Falls is experiencing a mental health crisis," said Diane Stinger, president of NAMI Great Falls.
"Nationwide, there is 1 in 5 people that are effected by or have a family member with a mental illness and we just would like to let people know we're there for them," said Randy Lynes, vice president of the board for NAMI Great Falls.
After the walk, from noon to 4:00 P.M., they will have an informational booth at the Holiday Village Mall with pamphlets and resources for anyone who needs them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.