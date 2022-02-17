UPDATE AT 12:02 PM:
Kayla Hall has been located and is safe, and the Missing Endangered Person Advisory for her has been canceled.
Previous coverage:
BROWNING, Mont. - A search is underway for a woman who went missing Thursday around 3:15 a.m. near Browning.
The Montana Department of Justice said in a Missing Endangered Person Advisory Kayla Lin Hall, 26, was last seen getting out of a vehicle on BIA route 1, and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said on Facebook she was heading east.
She is described as 5-feet, 1-inches; 135-pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black fleece coat with a gray hooded sweater, either black or blue pants, black and white shoes and a black backpack.
DOJ said Hall is not properly dressed for the strong winds and freezing temperatures, causing concern for her safety.
Hall's phone was turned off when checked at 3:42 a.m. Thursday, according to the DOJ.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call BLES at 406-338-4000 or call 9-1-1.
