UPDATED: Sept. 30, 1:44 p.m.
GREAT FALLS - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Sally Demarais-Smith is expired; however, the Montana Department of Justice says she is still missing.
GREAT FALLS - The Great Falls Police Department has sent out a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a 53-year-old woman last seen Friday, Sept. 25 in Great Falls.
According to the MEPA from the Montana Department of Justice, Sally Demarais-Smith may be in the Malta area and possibly driving a gold 2005 Toyota Corolla with Montana plates 231335B.
Smith is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-foot, 7-inches tall; weighing 150-pounds.
It is uncertain what Smith was wearing the time she was last seen.
Anyone who knows anything of Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact GFPD Detective Taylor at 406-564-8718