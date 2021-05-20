UPDATE: MAY 20 AT 1:41 P.M.

The Fort Belknap Facebook page said Kenneth Barker was found and is safe.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

FORT BELKNAP, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Fort Belknap Law Enforcement for Kenneth Barker.

Kenneth is a 48-year-old white man who is 6 feet 3 inches tall, has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 170 pounds.

According to the MEPA, Kenneth went missing May 19 around 5:15 pm and was last seen wearing black-rimmed glasses, a reddish plaid shirt, light gray pants and brown shoes.

There is concern for Kenneth’s safety as he is diabetic, does not have the required medication and is not dressed for the weather.

If you have any information on Kenneth Barker, you are asked to please contact Fort Belknap Law Enforcement at (406) 353-2933 or call 911.