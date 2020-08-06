Meteorologist say there are no flood concerns for upcoming thunderstorms

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOLLOWING INCREASED LIGHTNING ACTIVITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY. THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 16 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE 70S NEAR 80 AT LOWER ELEVATIONS. * LIGHTNING...THUNDERSTORMS AND ASSOCIATED LIGHTNING WILL BE NUMEROUS THROUGH THIS EVENING. STORMS WILL BE ACCOMPANIED BY LOCALIZED WETTING RAIN BUT MAY ALSO PRODUCE STRONG OUTFLOW WIND GUSTS THROUGH THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...THE INCREASE IN LIGHTNING ACTIVITY TODAY COULD LEAD TO NEW FIRE STARTS WITH SOME EMERGING IN DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS ON FRIDAY. ANY FIRE STARTS MAY RAPIDLY SPREAD IN DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FRIDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL LEWIS AND CLARK AND SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES... AT 610 PM MDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 8 MILES EAST OF WOLF CREEK, OR 20 MILES SOUTHWEST OF CASCADE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WOLF CREEK, TOWER ROCK STATE PARK AND CRAIG. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 15 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 208 AND 252. HIGHWAY 287 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 3 . CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.