Meteorologist say there are no flood concerns for upcoming thunderstorms

GREAT FALLS- Although fire season is here, Central Montana has also been known to face risk when it comes to flooding.
The next few day’s thunderstorms are anticipated to bring some moisture, but the National Weather Service is saying people should not be concerned with flooding or water level issues in Central Montana.
Although rain is expected, meteorologist Bob Hoenisch says the low humidity and high winds could remove that moisture, bringing a potential fire risk.
Unless any slow-moving storms present themselves, Hoenisch says they’re not too worried about the flooding issue.
“We’re not really too concerned about any flooding from these storms. They will be producing some rain but they look like they’re going to be pretty fast-moving and scattered as well,” says Hoenisch.
Even though small storms may lessen the risk of flooding, it still leaves an open door for possible fire incidents.
“It’s been warm and dry enough that even with the storm producing some rain there will be some chance at getting some lightning starts and fires from the lightning.”
As always, people should refrain from any activity that could potentially cause a spark and lead to a fire.