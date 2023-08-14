GREAT FALLS, MT- A Colorado man, who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation, was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.
37-year-old Moises Zamora of Denver, Colorado, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to possession with intent to distribute meth.
The government alleged in court documents that in September of 2021, near Box Elder, on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation, law enforcement arrested Zamora and recovered meth from his pocket and his truck.
The meth that was found was determined to be distributed to others.
The FBI conducted the investigation.
