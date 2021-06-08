MFBF discusses policy development for 2021 summer conference

GREAT FALLS- After surviving 2020, Montana Ag leaders rallied together to explore new ways to take the Ag industry to the next level.

This week, the Montana Farm Bureau Federation kicked off its 2021 Summer Conference, not only to address many of the current issues but also to help find ways to improve the Ag industry moving forward.

The week-long conference covers topics like property rights, tax issues and range management.

On Tuesday, the conference welcomed Michelle Miller and Governor Greg Gianforte, who spoke about putting Montana back into business, and most importantly, removing unnecessary regulations.

"Our main purpose at this summer conference is our policy development. We are a grassroots organization, and we lobby hard in Helena and we lobby hard Washington D.C., and all of the things we lobby for start right here at the local level with grassroots farmers and ranchers," President Hans McPherson said.

Even though this has been a tough process for both producers and consumers, Michelle Miller says the key moving forward, is to work together.

"After this conference, I hope everybody is just more inspired. I hope we can continue to advocate and come together with unity. Hopefully, people here have some ideas on how to do that whether they want to be involved in local schools, beyond the news, start their own blogs or their own social media channels... together we can move mountains."

Today the conference wrapped up with a fundraising event, and McPherson says the next step is to decide which policy changes they may want to see in the future.