GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Officers in Great Falls responded to North Middle School after a student made threats involving a gun towards another student, Friday.
Around 4:00 pm, Great Falls Public Schools notified the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) of a North Middle School Student who reportedly threatened another student.
Out of an abundance of caution, several officers responded to the school, GFPD reported.
An investigation found a 13-year-old student texted threats of violence involving a gun to another student.
No physical violence occurred, and the victim was safe. The suspect student was arrested at their home by 4:25 pm.
The suspect has been remanded to the Cascade County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with Intimidation.
“Parents please speak to your kids about how serious even texting threats can be. And, encourage them to always tell you when someone is threatening violence. We are proud of the student in this case who told a parent, and a member of school staff, what was happening right away," GFPD said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.