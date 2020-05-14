Middle Schools plan for upcoming school tours

GREAT FALLS- With the last day of school right around the corner, elementary students are gearing up for their middle school tours. But because of COVID-19, these tours are making some changes.
East Middle School is planning to do a virtual tour and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School is trying to stick with their normal tradition.
East Middle Schools tour video will look something similar to a virtual house tour. Students will be able to click on arrows and take paths around the school. The tour will also consist of messages from teachers to help them receive more detailed information on classes.
Stephen Yates, the associate principal at East says, he realizes how difficult the transition can be for some students, which is why he wanted to give them the best visual experience possible.
Yates says, “That transition from sixth to seventh grade is so huge and there is a lot of anxiety with kids and one of the main concerns that they have is that I don't want to get lost. So I thought how do I allow kids to come in and take a tour without actually physically coming in and taking the tour.”
Although some schools are putting technology to use, one school has still decided to do in-person tours. Although Our Lady of Lourdes has canceled their open houses, the personal tours are still available.
Sherri Schmitz, principal of Our Lady of Lourdes, says, “We have opportunity for any family at any time if they are interested in attending Our Lady of Lourdes to give the office a call. We’ll make it convenient for them and our availability. We love to show the school and give them a tour and show them what we have to offer.”
To ensure everybody is safe while visiting the school, Schmitz says they are making sure everybody schedules at different times.
Schmitz says, “We try to space them out. Just trying to honor those social distancing guidelines and make sure that we follow the correct procedures.
Right now personal tours are available for Our Lady of Lourdes, and East Middle School is set to have their tour video available on May 29th.