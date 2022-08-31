GREAT FALLS, Mont. - What was once known as the Airman and Family Readiness Center has changed it's name to the Military and Family Readiness Center and they are offering support for the demands and challenges of the military lifestyle.
When a service member needs a hand, one place they can go is to the Military and Family Readiness Center as their team is ready to help improve the lives of ALL who have helped protect our country.
"We're what they call a purple base. So we help all DOD. We have the entire state of Montana. So we have active duty Marines, Coast Guard, we have Navy, all of our ROTC detachments," said Dave Burger, lead community readiness consultant for the center.
Burger explains that people also come from out of state to attend their Transition Assistance Program, or TAP program, which all service members are required to have completed before they transition out of the military.
"Stepping out of the military is not as easy as a lot of people think. We help them find jobs, we help them acclimate back to the civilian community. We have people that have come in and have spent 25 years of their life, their entire adult life in the military. That can be a culture shock. I did that. I retired back in 2004, after 21 years in the Air Force. It is a culture shock because we learn things in the military that it's not always the same way out in the civilian world," said Burger.
Besides the TAP program, the center also helps run life skills programs and works with base leadership to make life easier for service members.
Everything from finances, pregnancies, to changing stations - the center's staff deals with just about everything.
"I'm prior military myself. My husband was also active duty. So we understand the challenges and how it can be a little bit stressful sometimes being away from family, being in an area that you're not sure of and knowing that it's just you. And so we want to provide that support to individuals, that there are others here, we're ready were available to help," said Tracie Faulk, Flight Chief for the Military and Family Readiness Center.
Many members on staff were former military and say it brings them a smile to know they are able to help those serving our country and their families.
"I love the airmen. You know, I was active duty. A lot of times I was known as 'Mama Kub'. So, just makes me feel good knowing that I'm helping individuals. I've been there, I've done that. I have two daughters that are military spouses. So, I know what they're going through. It's just ingrained in me that helping the airmen and their families is just part of what I do and I love it," said Carmen Kubiak, community readiness consultant.
On top of the hard work they do to help service members, they were also recognized at the Air Force level for what they do.
They were named 2021 Best in the Air Force for the following accomplishments:
- Opened Wing Welcome Center – ensured the accurate and timely on-boarding of incoming Malmstrom personnel and their families- recognized as the #1 on-boarding process in the Air Force.
- Drove outreach events, coordinated 2,800 consultations and events providing vital support for Airman
- Collaborated with the Air Force Aid Society
- Provided over $84,000 in emergency assistance
- Revamped the “Give Parent’s a Break” program
- Managed the PCS Child Care
- Provided over $51,000 in free child care
- Assisted Active Duty members and spouses with 433 employment opportunities, disbursed $10,000 in educational grants.
- Staff selected as Personal Financial Advisory Panel expert to assist with the development of mandatory Air Force financial education curriculum.
- Ensured 100% compliance of required Transition Assistance process – saved over 576 hours
- Facilitated 8 Squadron True Colors workshops, improved teamwork, collaboration and resiliency for participants.
- Managed Wing Key Spouse program, led 5 wing events, hosted Spouse Appreciation social and trained 142 key spouse.
- Led Exceptional Family Member programs secured $9,000 in funding to host support programs and workshops for families.
