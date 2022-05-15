Press release from Downtown Great Falls:
[Great Falls, May 14, 2022] The Downtown Chicks, a committee of the Downtown Great Falls Association, in recognition of Armed Forces Day, is hosting Military Appreciation Days in Downtown Great Falls.
Active duty, retired military, veterans, guard members and their family members, are encouraged to look for the flyer (example below), posted in windows throughout stores and restaurants downtown beginning on Thursday, May 19th and running through Saturday, May 21st.
The following local establishments have confirmed these specials (with ID):
- Bighorn Outdoor Specialists - 20% off a Single Pair of Darn Tough Socks. Limit one pair per person, must show ID, in-stock only
- The Block -
- Brush Crazy - 10% off in studio purchases
- Candy Masterpiece - 10% off regular priced items
- City Bar - Free Drink with ID
- Clark & Lewie's/Sip n Dip - 10% off everyday
- Club Cigar - $2 Draft and well drinks
- Dragonfly Dry Goods – Gift bags valued at $50 with a purchase of $50 or more, while supplies last, with ID.
- Enbar – 15% off food orders
- Ferrin's Furniture - 20% off any regular priced item
- 4 past 20 – 20% off purchase
- Great Harvest Breads - 10% off breads, sandwiches and goodies, everyday
- Hoglunds Western Wear - 10% off purchase everyday
- Hometana - 20% off everything to military members and their families. ID required.
- Inge’s Fashions – 20% off purchase
- Kaufman's Menswear - 10% off purchase
- Klover - 25% off for all military with ID
- Linda Michaels Salon and Spa - 20% discount on all salon and boutique retail
- Mighty Mo Brew Pub - 20% discount on total bill for dine-in only (Beer and Food)
- Montana Mosaics - 10% OFF your purchase of $10 or more, including every Saturday in May with ID
- Originality Balloons - 10% discount on sales with ID
- Taco del Sol - 10% discount everyday
- The Blue Rose - 20% discount on purchase
- Tracy's Family Diner - 25% discount on entire bill with ID
- VeyPur - Active Military receives 10% discount everyday
Other businesses may be offering specials – just look for the above poster in the window!
