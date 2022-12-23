GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As we go into the weekend, there are many men and women who won't make it home for the holidays.
Many service members from Montana are spending the Christmas season thousands of miles away, overseas.
While they may be far away, they're sharing their season’s greetings with you.
"I'm here in Al Udeid Air Base. I'm from Kalispell, Montana, with one 20th up in Great Falls. Just here to say hi. Wish everyone happy holidays and keep rocking back home," said SSgt Thomas Triplett with the 120th Airlift Wing.
"I'm currently representing the 120th Airlift Wing out of Great Falls. I was in the security forces squadron there. I just want to say, all of us here in Qatar we're thinking about you back home and I hope everyone has a happy holidays and ready to get back in," said SSgt Griffin Burns, from Helena.
"I do DBIDS, which means that I give everybody their clearances. And I guess just everybody back home, I miss you guys and I can't wait to get back," said SrA Tennyson Lewis, from Great Falls.
"I just wanted to say hello to everyone back home. My wife and kiddo, I can't wait to get back to them. And it's going by fast; hopefully it keeps going," said TSgt Alek Olney, from Bozeman.
I'm going to say Merry Christmas and happy new year to everybody back home. Kylee and Katie, I miss you, I can't wait to see you in a couple of months, love you," said TSgt Casey Gervais, with the 120th Airlift Wing.
"I just wanted to wish everybody at the 120th Airlift Wing happy holidays, a great new year, and wish my family a good new year as well. I'm thinking about you guys I miss everybody a lot," said 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis.
SSgt Triplett, SSgt Burns, SrA Lewis, TSgt Olney, and TSgt Gervais serve in Security Forces both at home at the Montana Air National Guard and during their deployment.
1st Lt Lewis serves as a Public Affairs Officer both at home and during his deployment.
"I want to wish all my family and friends in Great Falls and North Central Montana a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year. And I want to give a special shout out to my wonderful husband Bob and my beautiful daughter, Emily. I love you. I miss you, and I can't wait to be home with you," said Cindy Berg with the 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron.
I want to wish my friends and family in Bozeman, Montana. Happy holidays. Merry Christmas. I love and miss you," said MSgt Jessie Trimbach, with the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron from Prince Sultan Air Base.
"I'm stationed with 18 CMS out in Okinawa, Japan. I wanted to wish you a merry Christmas and a happy holiday season to all our friends and family back in Conrad, Montana. Merry Christmas," said SMSgt Shane Hofstead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.