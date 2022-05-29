GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Service members put their life on the line daily to help protect our country but in 2020, 580 service members died by suicide and in 2021, 518 service members died by suicide.
"One is too many," said Col Anita Feugate Opperman, 341st wing commander.
Being able to separate facts from fiction can help reduce the stigma of seeking help.
"Suicide awareness means getting away with the stigma that there is something negative about asking for help or even talking suicide," said Feugate Opperman.
A few common myths about suicide are talking about it will only encourage it and only mental health professionals can help those who are struggling.
"It's hard to talk about mental health and struggles and life not being perfect, but it's important to," said Feugate Opperman.
In fact, talking about suicide in a supportive way will help give others the opportunity to get connected to help.
"It's okay for me to feel this way and it's also okay for me to talk about it," said Feugate Opperman.
According to Military One Source, 83% of firearm deaths are the result of suicide for military members.
"Are we too focused on getting the job done that our airmen don't realize how valuable they are?" said Feugate Opperman.
Everyone has a role in preventing suicide, including friends, family, fellow service members, and community members.
"We're all a team, if one person's hurting, we're all hurting," said Feugate Opperman.
While they are still under investigation, there have been three reported suicides at Malmstrom Air Force Base in 2022 and it's something impacting everyone.
"It hurts to lose one airman and certainly doesn't feel any better to lose more than one but and one hurts the unit, their family, it all hurts... I've cried, because it hurts me. But it's not about me. I cry for their team, the loss that then they need to fill and I'm sure a lot of them are questioning, ‘why didn't I see this, why couldn't I have helped them?’ and then their families as well," said Feugate Opperman.
And every death by suicide is a tragedy.
"Everybody here serves a role and everybody here matters... so, we need you. We need you to both do the mission but more importantly we need you as an airmen, you're important to us," said Feugate Opperman.
While Memorial Day is traditionally a day to honor American service members who died while serving, it's also important to remember those who died by suicide.
Resources available if you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide:
- Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 and press 1
- Text 838255
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
- Text 'MT' to 741 741
- https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/mental-health/
- https://www.resilience.af.mil/additional-resources/
Sources for data in the story above:
