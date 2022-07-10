GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Military Open House Flight Over The Falls is coming up at the Great Falls International Airport.
The Malmstrom Air Force Base 341st Missile Wing and the Montana air National Guard 120th wing are co-hosting the event on July 23 and 24 this year.
Gates open to the public at 9:30 am, and the aerial demonstrations start around 4:00 pm.
“Showcasing the utmost professionalism and the esprit de corps shared by our enlisted members, the sharp movements and rhythm of the showline embody the ground ceremony,” the Great Falls Air Show website says. “As the jets take to the skies, the maneuvers flown demonstrate the awesome capabilities and skills that all fighter pilots must possess. From the loops and rolls to the formation flying and high-speed passes – these are just a small example of what is required of every combat aviator.”
Entry is free to the event, however, premium tickets are available.
