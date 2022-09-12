GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A public safety mill levy, with the purpose of meeting the service demands of the sheriff's department and the county attorney, is going up on the Nov. 8 ballot in Cascade County.
The mill levy's purpose is to hire and retain Cascade County Sheriff's Department employees, improve prosecuting attorney pay and pre-trial services and improve safety within schools.
Per Cascade County citizen, the mill levy would offer the following:
$2.03 to increase school safety measures
$10.13 for deputy sheriff salary improvements
$4.05 for prosecuting attorney salary improvements
$2.70 to launch pre-trial services
The following is a brief overview of the Cascade County Public Safety Mill Levy:
"Currently, county monies dedicated to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office and Cascade County Attorney's Office are not sufficient to maintain necessary services to Cascade County. As our county continues to grow in population, so too does the demand for increasing public safety measures.
Limited resources and personnel are severely limiting the Sheriff's Office's ability to devote funds and personnel for additional school safety initiatives needed to protect our county schools. The Mil Levy will increase school safety funding, strengthening protection for our children.
A Cascade County Sheriff's deputy starting salary is 26 percent less than the starting salary of a Great Falls Police Department officer or other competing law enforcement agencies. Similarly, the current starting salary for a Deputy Cascade County
Attorney is 18 percent less than that offered to an attorney with the Office of Public Defender (17 percent below the market compensation rate for a new prosecuting attorney in the state of Montana). As a result, currently both offices are understaffed by 20 percent in sworn personnel. The Mil Levy will bring entry level salaries even with the Great Falls Police Department and help encourage candidates to consider working for our County Sheriff's Office. This will significantly change the Sheriff's Office and the County Attorney's Office abilities to hire and maintain qualified and skilled deputy sheriffs and deputy attorneys.
The Mil Levyl will also include provisions for a pre-trial services/supervision program. A strong pre-trial services program stops the "catch and release" issue we see in so many parts of the U.S. today. It increases public safety and provides rehabilitation services to pre-trial offenders. The Mil Levy will help Cascade County stay ahead of growth with pre-trial programs having a positive track record for greatly increasing public safety in other counties. [Sic]"
The following is a Facebook Live Q&A with Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter and Cascade County Attorney Joh Racki regarding the mill levy:
