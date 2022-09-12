Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality is in Effect... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Blaine, Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Glacier, Golden Valley, Granite, Hill, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Lincoln, Madison, Meagher, Mineral, Missoula, Musselshell, Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powell, Ravalli, Sanders, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Wheatland, and Yellowstone counties in effect until 10AM MDT 9/13/2022 This alert will be updated again at 10AM MDT 9/13/2022. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Hamilton are Hazardous As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Seeley Lake, Flathead Valley, Cut Bank, Missoula, Great Falls, Butte, Dillon, Thompson Falls, Frenchtown, Bozeman, Helena are Unhealthy As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Malta, Libby, Lewistown are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings - Lockwood, West Yellowstone Lake are Moderate When air quality is Hazardous... State and local health officials recommend that everyone should avoid any outdoor exertion; people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should remain indoors. When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.