Ministers and city leaders join forces to address racial issues throughout the community

GREAT FALLS- Here in Montana there have been several protests across the state about policing practices, and Great Falls is taking a closer look at what those conversations could look like.
Tonight’s City Commission meeting will not be focused on police practicing but Mayor Bob Kelly says it’s still important to start having these discussions, not only at the commission level but also at the community level.
One of the first places we saw the discussion happening in Great Falls was at the A.T. Worship Temple.
Ministers and city leaders joined forces to address racial issues happening throughout the community and to find ways to bridge the gap when it comes to racism in our community.
So far we’ve seen three protests in the last two weeks and while they’ve all been peaceful, Mayor Kelly says that doesn’t mean there aren’t issues in our community.
Kelly says, “We’d be foolish if we thought that things aren’t happening here, in some way that might be happening in some places. I think it takes a degree of maturity and a degree of confidence to look inward and ask the hard question that the community is asking and make sure that we address those.”
While tonight’s meeting may not address these issues specifically, there are other forums set for the future that will.
Those forums are still in the works and we’ll get you those details when they become available.
Tonight the city meeting will deal with the Tourism Improvement District and fixing the ambulance services rates.
The meeting starts at 7 PM in the commission chambers and is open to the public.
You can follow the City Commission meeting live at https://greatfallsmt.net/livestream or on cable channel 190.