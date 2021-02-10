GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A two-vehicle crash had a portion of Old Havre Highway in Great Falls blocked off Wednesday afternoon.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Johnson tells Montana Right Now a truck was driving south on Highway 87 and hit another car.
The car was reportedly stopped at the 25th Street stop sign but then entered the intersection, colliding with the truck.
A minor was driving the car and is currently listed in critical condition at Benefis.
The driver of the truck did not suffer any serious injuries.
Montana Highway Patrol believes wintry conditions may have caused the car to enter the intersection.
Impairment and speed are not suspected.