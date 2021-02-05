GREAT FALLS - A 35-year-old man has been charged with several counts after a 12-year-old girl reported he had been sexually abusing her for several years.
Court documents say the victim initially disclosed to her school counselor that Zachariah Blaze Daniels had been touching her inappropriately for two and a half years.
During a forensic interview at the Cascade County Children’s Advocacy Center, the victim reportedly disclosed in detail how Daniels had been sexually abusing her.
Documents note the victim was hesitant, scared and emotional during her forensic interview, the girl stating, “If I tell anyone I’m going to be in serious trouble,” and that Daniels told her in the past that he would beat her when she was in trouble as he hit a closed fist into the palm of his other hand.
Daniels was interviewed at the Great Falls Police Department and agreed to speak after being advised of his Miranda Rights.
According to court documents, Daniels continually denied the victim’s claims.
Documents note Daniels lied multiple times about other things during the interview.
When questioned, Daniels continued to deny the claims and reportedly became defensive, stating that the victim lies.
Daniels was arrested and transported to the Cascade County Detention Center.
Court documents note Daniels has convictions for two separate partner or family member assaults from 2008, a conviction for violation of a protective order from May of 2019, and is pending in a case for partner or family member assault, third offense, kidnapping and burglary.
Zachariah Blaze Daniels has been charged for sex crimes against children.