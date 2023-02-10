BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – A team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last night.
It was equipped with a test reentry vehicle from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.
This test launch is part of routine and periodic activities intended to demonstrate that the United States’ nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, reliable and effective to deter threats and reassure our allies.
This isn't the first test, as they've happened over 300 times before, and this test is not the result of current world events.
“A test launch displays the heart of our deterrence mission on the world’s stage, assuring our nation and its allies that our weapons are capable and our Airmen are ready and willing to defend peace across the globe at a moment's notice,” said Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command commander in a press release from Air Force Global Strike Command.
The ICBM's reentry vehicle traveled approximately 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
The missile bases within Air Fore Global Strike Command; Including Minot ND, FE Warren, WY, and Malmstrom AFB, have crew members standing alert 24 hours a day,365-days a year to overseeing the nation’s ICBM alert forces.
The LG-35A Sentinel will replace the Minuteman III ICBM with an initial capability of 2029.
Until full capability is achieved in the mid-2030s, the Air Force is committed to ensuring Minuteman III remains a viable deterrent.
Information above came from a press release from the Air Force Global Strike Command
