GREAT FALLS - Miss Rodeo Montana announcing some major changes to their 2021 pageant schedule.
They plan to push back normal exhibition dates to keep in line with Miss Rodeo America and give everyone plenty of time to prepare after such a tumultuous year.
Normally during this time of the year, rodeo queens are gearing up for the Miss Rodeo and Miss Teen Rodeo Montana pageants held each January in Great Falls. Now, the competition is expected to be held in August to continue following local public health guidelines during the Coronavirus pandemic.
According to a post on Facebook, moving the 2022 pageants to this summer gives everyone more time to prepare and ease into their roles once crowned.
Katie Lynn Kraus, Miss Rodeo Montana 2020 and 2021 says she’s enjoying an extension of her current title through next year with a “Lady in Waiting” session, which she says is one of the few good things to come out of this year.
"It gives them more time to prepare not only to be Miss Rodeo Montana: start gathering sponsors, planning for their Fundraising Gala, already talking to designers for their wardrobe for Miss Rodeo America,” said Kraus.
Katie’s still gearing up to compete for Miss Rodeo America next year.
According to the organization, if it’s still not safe to hold the show in August, things could be further pushed back to November. All 2022 winners will also serve as a “Lady in Waiting” until an official passing of the crown ceremony at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals next January at Exhibition Hall in Great Falls.