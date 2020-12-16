Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Cascade, Chouteau, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Toole, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Judith Basin, Fergus and Meagher. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel may become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&