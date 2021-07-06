UPDATE: JULY 6 2:20 P.M.
Mardella Reis was found and is safe, according to a Facebook post from the Great Falls Police Department.
"Thank you to everyone who shared the information, went out looking, and sent prayers for Mardella and her family. We are grateful to live in such a caring and supportive community" GFPD wrote on Facebook.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An 11-year-old girl went missing in Great Falls Tuesday after a disagreement with a parent, the Great Falls Police Department reported.
According to a Facebook post from GFPD, Mardella Reis was last seen around 9:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Tenth Street S.
GFPD said Mardella has autism, and they have been looking for her in areas she goes to most often, but they cannot find her.
Mardella is described as white, 4-feet, 11-inchestal, weighs 80-pounds and has medium brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing blue jeans, a short sleeve pink and blue tie-dye t-shirt and no shoes when she was last seen. The pink and blue tie-dye t-shirt looks like the pants in the photo.
GFPD is asking the Great Falls community to search outbuildings, garages, unsecure vehicles, and in the alley near the 500 block of Tenth Street S area.
GFPD said if anyone sees here, do not approach her, call 9-1-1 immediately.