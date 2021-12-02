GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing out of Great Falls.
According to the Cascade County Juvenile Detention Center, 13-year-old Eunice Silversmith was last contacted on Nov. 27.
The juvenile detention center says she may possibly be with a 27-year-old man by the name of Syler.
Eunice is five feet three inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating agency, the Great Falls Police Department at 406-455-8565.