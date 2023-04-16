UPDATE:
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports Adrianna Chavez has been located.
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet law enforcement are looking for a 17-year-old last seen at Browning Middle School.
Adrianna Chavez is described as being five feet, two inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.
Adrianna was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants with gems in her hair.
If you know the whereabouts of Adrianna you are asked to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.
