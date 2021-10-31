Update at 4:43 pm:
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reported that Walker Running Crane Has Been located and is deemed safe at this time.
Previous coverage:
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) is asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old.
Walker Running Crane is 120 pounds, five feet four inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair.
According to BLES, Walker Runningcrane was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
If you know the whereabouts of Walker Runningcrane, you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.