WOLF POINT, Mont. - UPDATE: Rosalie Bear has been found and is safe, according to reports on the Missing and Taken Indigenous People group on Facebook.
There is no longer an active alert on the Montana Department of Justice website. No other information has been released.
Montana Department of Justice is looking for information on a missing woman who was last seen on Friday, May 1.
According to Montana Department of Justice, the mother of Rosalie Bear, 21, of Wolf Point, last saw her entering a white SUV that had Texas license plates on Friday.
MT DOJ says Bear's mother received messages from her on another person's profile on Saturday saying she is afraid and they are bringing her to New York. According to MT DOJ, the message source was located near Davenport, Iowa.
Bear is described as 5-foot, 2-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Contact the Bureau of Indian Affairs Fort Peck at (406) 768-5565, or call 9-1-1 and provide the case number: CFS 2000 8769 if you have any information on Bear's whereabouts. MT DOJ says her name could be listed as Rose Lee Bear.