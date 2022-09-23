Berry RunningCrane JR has been located, according to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services are looking for a 23-year-old who was last seen on Sept. 21.
Berry RunningCrane JR. is described as being six feet one inch tall and weighs 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen on Sept. 21 wearing a dark gray sweater, dark pants and dark shoes.
If you know the whereabouts of Berry RunningCrane JR, you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at (406)-338-4000
