Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, Cascade, and Judith Basin. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, Cascade, and Judith Basin. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&