SIDNEY, Mont. - A report was made to law enforcement Friday morning of a 26-year-old woman who was last seen Dec. 21.
Katelynn Berry was last seen on Dec. 21 at her home on the south side of Sidney, near County Roads 122 and 349R.
The Sidney Police Department (SPD) said the reporting party was unable to contact Berry on her cellphone, and that she does not have a vehicle.
Berry is reportedly known to walk to the TownPump close to where she lives.
After the missing person report was made, law enforcement found cellphone records showing the last known location of Berry’s phone was at her house on Dec. 29.
When law enforcement checked the residence, they found the cellphone inside.
According to SPD, Katelynn Berry is five feet, four inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.
The police department says there is a concern for her well-being due to weather conditions as she is also known to walk away from her house.
Anyone with information on Katelynn Berry is asked to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at (406)-433-2919 or the Sidney Police Department at (406)-433-2210.
You can also contact Crimestoppers in Richland County anytime (24/7) by going to our Crimestoppers website at www.richlandcs.com, then going to submit a web tip or by testing the code CSRC plus your message to: 274637 (CRIMES).