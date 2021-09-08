Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR VERY WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 117, AND 118... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for hot temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: In the upper 80s to lower 90s. * IMPACTS...Any new or existing fires may be able to grow and spread rapidly in the dry and windy conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&