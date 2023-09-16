UPDATE SEPT. 16:
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Cortney Runningcrane has been canceled after she was located safe Friday night at 8:49 pm.
UPDATE 5 PM: A Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) has been issued in a further effort to locate Runningcrane as there are concerns for her safety.
Runningcrane is 14-years-old, and was last seen Sept. 14th in Browning, Mt.
According to law enforcement there is concern for her safety, and believe she may try to harm herself.
Anyone with any information on Runningcrane or her whereabouts are asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Agency: (406) 338-4000 or 911.
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is searching for a girl last seen Thursday, Sept. 14.
BLES said in a Facebook post Cortney Runningcrane is described as around 5-feet tall weighing 140 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Cortney's location is asked contact BLES at @(406)338-4000.
