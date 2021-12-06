GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Missing Child Monday was a campaign started back in April to help raise awareness of missing children in Montana.
It was started as a project between CASA-CAN and the North Central Montana Human Trafficking and MMIP Task Force.
Since April, they have posted about 31 missing kids on Facebook, and of those 31 they have found 16 kids.
Two of those 16 were missing for over 250 days.
"One of the children that had been missing for over 300 days, when he turned himself in, he kept seeing his name on Missing Child Monday and wanted it to get taken care of and wanted to get help again," said Mercedes Oxford Kemp, executive director of CASA-CAN.
Though this program hasn't just been successful in finding children, it has also been successful in educating the community.
"Our community has really reached out and rallied behind these families and around this awareness of these missing children," said Oxford Kemp.
Some posts getting over 1,000 shares on Facebook.
The number of missing people on The Missing Persons Database on the Montana Department of Justices' website changes by the minute.
On Dec. 6, we watched the number of missing kids go from 66 to 74 in the matter of a few hours.
"When we first started the campaign, people were very shocked that we had so many missing children not only in our community but in Montana," said Oxford Kemp.
As of Dec. 6, there are 74 missing children in the state and eight of them are in Cascade County.
"Our goal is to have our number down to zero. And so this is something we're going to continue to do and hopefully we reach a future where we don't have any missing kids. But until then we are going to be pre-active as these two non-profits and as a community in making sure that these kids names are out there, their pictures are out there, the community is out there looking for these kids, and these families feel loved and supported while their kids are missing," said Oxford Kemp.
The best way the public can help is by learning who the missing kids are so they know what they look like and can help find them and of course, sharing the Facebook posts.