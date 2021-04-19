GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to the Montana Department of Justice, there are 58 missing children in the state and 3 of those are in Cascade County.
Now, a new collaborative project is working to raise awareness of these missing kids in an effort to bring them home.
It's called Missing Child Monday. CASA-CAN and the North Central Montana Human Trafficking and MMIP Task Force teamed up for the campaign.
The goal? To raise awareness of those missing kids in hopes they will be found.
"We're going to post pictures of all of the kids that are missing from Montana, every Monday. We hopefully will have the same amount or less than the week before," said Linda Mettam, secretary for the North Central Montana Human Trafficking and MMIP Task Force.
CASA-CAN tells us their hope is to go from 3 missing kids in Cascade County to 0.
"If a child's not found within 3 weeks of us posting, we'll post again and again and again until that child is found. When we get to the point where we don't have any missing children in our community, we'll start bringing awareness to missing children in neighboring counties," said Mercedes Oxford Kemp, executive director for CASA-CAN.
The project started after Oxford Kemp started researching and looking at the statistics for missing kids in Montana. She said she knew something needed to change.
"These aren't just children on a poster, these are children in our community," said Oxford Kemp.
This is Chance, he is a child missing from Great Falls and has been missing for 250 days. He is one of the 3 children missing from Cascade County.
Oxford Kemp says this project will help parents know that their children aren't forgotten - that they are loved and cared about.
"As a community I think it's good for us to get together and rally behind 'how can we help these kids, how can we find these kids, and how can we bring these kids home?," said Oxford Kemp.
"Just to know that we care and we're looking and we're educating people on what to look for. Because you might walk past one of the kids all the time and never know it," said Mettam.
Both organizations say one of the best ways you can help is by learning the information so you can spot the missing children and sharing the posts on Facebook.