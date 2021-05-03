UPDATE MAY 4, 2021 11:30 A.M.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Leo Wagner on behalf of Blackfeet Tribal Law Enforcement.

Leo Wagner, a 26 year old Native American male, has gone missing. Leo is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen on April 27th around 6:35pm near West Shore road outside of St. Mary, wearing blue jeans, a white undershirt, and a blue plaid short sleeved button up shirt.

New information has Blackfeet Law Enforcement believing that Leo is injured and on foot in the area.

If you have any information, please contact Blackfeet Tribal Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000 or dial 911.

BROWNING, Mont. - Law enforcement is searching for a missing man last seen in the Babb/Saint Mary area on April 27, according to the Blackfeet Nation.

The Blackfeet Nation wrote in a press release the Blackfeet Incident Command is working with all local agencies and law enforcement agencies at the Saint Mary KOA to locate Leo Wagner, 26.

The Blackfeet Nation said they sent out an alert under the Blackfeet Disaster Emergency Operations Plans.

Wagner is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 165-pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family for a safe return of Leo as well as prayers for the safety of all our search and rescue teams who have been working very diligently during this time," the Blackfeet Nation wrote.

Anyone with information on Wagner's location is asked to call the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.