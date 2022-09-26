UPDATE: SEPT. 26 AT 6:04 A.M.
Teryn Grob has been located, the Glendive Police Department updated via Facebook.
GLENDIVE, Mont. - The Glendive Police Department is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old girl.
Teryn Grob was last seen on Thursday by her peers at the Dawson County High School and did not return home that day.
At this time there is no description of what Teryn was wearing when she was last seen.
If you have seen Teryn, you are asked to please contact the Glendive Police Department at 406-377-2364.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.