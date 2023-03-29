UPDATE: Wednesday, March 29 at 10:19 a.m.
The Great Falls Police Department said via Facebook Alaya has been found and is safe.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who may have run away from home.
The Great Falls Police Department said in a Facebook post Alaya Youngrunningcrane was last seen at her home in the 700 block of Eighth Avenue N. Tuesday at approximately 3:30 a.m.
A parent discovered she was gone at around 5:30 a.m.
GFPD said officer Brown has run out of leads as to where Alaya may be.
She is described as Native America, 4-foot-9, very thin build, brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.
At the time she was last seen, she was wearing a red Pendleton jacket, black/white/pink Nike low top shoes, unknown pants and carrying a red Jordan school bag.
Alaya is an eighth grader at East Middle School.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to keep an eye on her and call 9-1-1 immediately.
