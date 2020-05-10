UPDATE 05/11/2020, 2:15 p.m.
The Cascade County Sheriff's Office says they found Tyler Jordan Blodgett, 22, dead.
The following is a release from the CCSO:
"The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office found Tyler Jordan Blodgett (Tyler Hardy), age 22 (DOB 5/21/1997), deceased. Tyler was transported to the State Crime Lab in Missoula for an Autopsy. Next of Kin has been notified. At this time, we are still investigating this matter and we will release more information at a later date."
CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 22-year-old Great Falls man who went missing early Sunday morning.
The Sheriff's Office says Tyler Jordan Blodgett (Tyler Hardy) was last seen on Hughsville's Rd. at mile marker 4.5 on a KTM motorcycle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. His motorcycle was recovered and he is believed to be on foot.
Tyler was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black baseball hat, black and red shirt, blue and orange Alpine racing pants and cowboy boots.
The Sheriff's Office, K9s, Cascade County Search and Rescue, MAFB Helicopters, Montana Highway Patrol, Belt Ambulance and Belt Fire are conducting searches in the area.
If you have any information on Tyler's whereabouts, please contact the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 911 or 406-454-6820.