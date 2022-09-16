Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. Great Falls Police Department is requesting a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Benjamin Bowers, a 65 year old, white male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair. Benjamin was dropped off at the west side Wal Mart by public transportation on September 15th, and was supposed to be picked up at 1230 pm, but never showed. This is considered highly unusual. Due to physical disabilities, Benjamin uses an electric wheelchair with an 8 hour charge, and did not take his charger with him. Benjamin has numerous medical needs that require regular assistance, and there is concern for his safety. If you have any information on the location of Benjamin Bowers, please contact the Great Falls Police Department at (406) 455-8599, or call 9 1 1.