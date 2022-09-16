UPDATE:
The Great Falls Police Department says Benjamin has been found and he is safe.
"Thank you so much for all of the post shares and assistance, your tips played a critical role in locating Benjamin," the police department wrote.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls are looking for a 65-year-old man as there is concern for his safety.
The Great Falls Police Department says Benjamin Bowers is reliant on medications and reportedly does not have any family locally.
Bowers was dropped off at the Walmart on Smelter Ave. Thursday around 10:25 am.
He can be seen on camera leaving southbound, in his red electric wheelchair, around 11:20 am.
This was the last time Bowers was seen and he did not meet his scheduled pick-up at 12:30 pm.
According to a Missing Endangered Person Advisory, Bowers’ electric wheelchair has an 8-hour charge, and he did not take his charger with him.
Benjamin Bowers is described as being a white man who is five feet, seven inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with light gray hair and a medium-length beard. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, gray shirt, blue jeans, gray sneakers, a green and yellow "Green Bay" ball cap, and headphones
If you know where Benjamin Bowers is, or if you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to please call 911 or send the Great Falls Police Department a private message on Facebook.
